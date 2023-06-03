Geode Capital Management LLC Has $514.58 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.83% of W.W. Grainger worth $514,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

NYSE GWW opened at $677.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $668.72 and its 200-day moving average is $633.39. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $709.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

