Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,219,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.01% of Zimmer Biomet worth $536,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 697.7% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBH. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $129.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $149.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

