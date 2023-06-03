Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,358,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,359 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.94% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $488,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.64 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 106.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

