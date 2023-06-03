Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 16,824 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,391,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $583,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $224.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total value of $545,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,865,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

