Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 39,965 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $471,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 163.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,699,000 after acquiring an additional 764,671 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 139.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,306,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,377,000 after acquiring an additional 762,051 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,925,000 after acquiring an additional 730,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 586,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.61.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock opened at $89.89 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $112.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

