Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 190,144 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,502,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,144 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Corning worth $494,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Corning by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Corning by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

NYSE:GLW opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,571.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,198 shares of company stock worth $4,405,084. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

