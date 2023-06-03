GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $9.71 million and $968,304.40 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,748,385 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

