Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003681 BTC on exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $569.23 million and approximately $495,756.72 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 571,170,129 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is www.gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

