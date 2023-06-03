Geegoopuzzle Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $806.83 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $806.83 million and approximately $771,788.57 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for approximately $5.38 or 0.00019822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00026245 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016130 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001088 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,146.55 or 1.00041484 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

