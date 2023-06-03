Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Gear Energy Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of TSE GXE opened at C$0.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Gear Energy has a one year low of C$0.90 and a one year high of C$1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$258.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 4.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.07.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). Gear Energy had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of C$33.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gear Energy will post 0.0855615 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Gear Energy

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

(Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.