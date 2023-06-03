GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GDS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.94.
GDS Trading Up 7.0 %
Shares of GDS opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. GDS has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of GDS by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.
About GDS
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
