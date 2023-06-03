Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.41, Zacks reports.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $14.18.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
