Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.41, Zacks reports.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:GLMD traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.74. 4,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,199. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 102,351 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.