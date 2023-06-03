FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Issued By Zacks Research

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Bandwidth in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Bandwidth’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BAND. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $55.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

Shares of BAND opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $29.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after purchasing an additional 501,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,217,000 after purchasing an additional 142,078 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 395.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 582,494 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 659,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bandwidth by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 492,996 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

