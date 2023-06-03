Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Shares Up 5.8%

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 2,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 77,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Fresh Vine Wine Trading Down 9.3 %

About Fresh Vine Wine

Fresh Vine Wine Inc is a premier producer of low carb, low calorie premium wines principally in the United States. The company’s varietals currently include its Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Ros?. Fresh Vine Wine Inc is based in MINNEAPOLIS.

