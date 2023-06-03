Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of FBIO opened at $0.54 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a market cap of $72.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 115.85% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $2,816,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $959,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,001,653 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,194,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 851,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

