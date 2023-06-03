Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.30

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$56.30 and traded as high as C$57.41. Fortis shares last traded at C$56.79, with a volume of 1,331,919 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTS. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.65.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$59.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

