FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Shares of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as high as C$0.93. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions shares last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.48 million, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.97.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.24 million during the quarter. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

