Flow (FLOW) Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Flow has a market capitalization of $750.59 million and $13.30 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002668 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Flow has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,437,199,854 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

