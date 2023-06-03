FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.84

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.84 and traded as low as $16.00. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 1,705 shares trading hands.

FitLife Brands Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get FitLife Brands alerts:

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter.

FitLife Brands Company Profile

FitLife Brands, Inc engages in the provision of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers. Its brands include PMD Sports, iSatori, NDS Nutrition, Metis Nutrition, SirenLabs, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, and Core Active. The company was founded by Scott D. Landow on July 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FitLife Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FitLife Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.