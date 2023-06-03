First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.78

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.78 and traded as low as $9.47. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 30,878 shares trading hands.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.