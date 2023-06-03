First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.78

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.78 and traded as low as $9.47. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 30,878 shares trading hands.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 26,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.1% in the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

