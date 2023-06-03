First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,946,000. Leonardo DRS accounts for about 4.4% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned about 1.41% of Leonardo DRS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DRS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,702. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Several brokerages have commented on DRS. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

