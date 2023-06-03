First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Invests $5.53 Million in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,000. Azenta comprises about 2.7% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Azenta by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Azenta by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Azenta by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Azenta by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,747,000 after acquiring an additional 57,294 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Azenta by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZTA. TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Azenta Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ AZTA traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $44.21. 685,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,616. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.83. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $78.82.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

