First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Buys 89,900 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education comprises about 10.4% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.64% of Grand Canyon Education worth $21,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,881,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 695,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,537,000 after purchasing an additional 21,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 506,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,519,000 after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.77. The stock had a trading volume of 129,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,134. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.37 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.70 and its 200 day moving average is $111.53.

Insider Activity

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $962,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $962,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOPE. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.