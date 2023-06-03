First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,446,587 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 305,056 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 5.83% of First Hawaiian worth $193,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 31.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 68.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Hawaiian Price Performance

In other First Hawaiian news, CEO Robert S. Harrison purchased 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.02.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.28 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

