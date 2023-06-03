Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.17

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.17 and traded as high as C$3.20. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 308 shares.

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.70. The stock has a market cap of C$79.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.64 million during the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. On average, analysts expect that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.2332849 EPS for the current year.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

