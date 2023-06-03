Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Fiore Gold Ltd. (CVE:F – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40. 238,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 115,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

Fiore Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$140.94 million and a PE ratio of 5.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.40.

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

