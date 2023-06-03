Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Now Covered by Analysts at ING Group

ING Group began coverage on shares of Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Exor Stock Performance

EXXRF stock opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. Exor has a 1 year low of $58.02 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.80.

Exor Company Profile

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It also offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

