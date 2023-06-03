Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Now Covered by Analysts at ING Group

ING Group began coverage on shares of Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Exor Stock Performance
EXXRF stock opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. Exor has a 1 year low of $58.02 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.80.
Exor Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exor (EXXRF)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.