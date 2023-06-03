ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $11.74 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,737,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 248,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of UAA stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other. The company was founded by Kevin A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.