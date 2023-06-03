ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 1,603 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $63.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average is $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

