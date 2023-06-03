ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 229.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 211,048 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,562,920. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $60.18 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.74, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

