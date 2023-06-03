ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $9.79 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $9,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $137.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.27.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

