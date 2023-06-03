ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $9.26 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 642.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,497 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $9,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,846,000 after buying an additional 1,280,868 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,752,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,337,000 after purchasing an additional 266,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,437,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 659,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,816,000 after purchasing an additional 88,095 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. FBN Securities dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $124.03 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.38.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

