ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,365 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $11,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,973,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after acquiring an additional 241,855 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth approximately $16,847,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 513,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,512,000 after acquiring an additional 140,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 40.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after acquiring an additional 139,566 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.90.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $148.18 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

