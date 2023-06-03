ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 2,068.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,550 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $17,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Tidewater during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the second quarter worth $90,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 8.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDW opened at $49.94 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.35 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,063,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,442,887.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

