Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,337 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Exelixis worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Exelixis by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 65,202 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,566,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,243,000 after acquiring an additional 228,943 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Exelixis by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 145,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Exelixis by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Exelixis by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 356,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 111,346 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXEL opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.68. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $22.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,126.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $778,989.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,654,524.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,126.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

