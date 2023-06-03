Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82. 110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates under the Casting and Extrusion; and Automotive Solutions segments. The Casting and Extrusion segment focuses on designing and engineers tooling and other manufacturing equipment.

