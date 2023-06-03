Evolution Capital Management LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Evolution Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for approximately 11.9% of Evolution Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Evolution Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Performance

JD stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,321,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,813,039. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $42.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.18 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. HSBC lowered their price objective on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.