Evolution Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Evolution Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584,783 shares during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group accounts for 2.3% of Evolution Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Evolution Capital Management LLC owned about 1.79% of iClick Interactive Asia Group worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 33,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 632.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 358,731 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 272.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 143,044 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 107.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 34,283 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 526.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 81,245 shares during the period.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,330. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.09.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of an online marketing and data technology platform. It operates through the Marketing Solutions and Enterprise Solutions segments. The Marketing Solutions segment refers to the online marketing service business. The Enterprise Solutions segment reflects the results of the firm’s SaaS products and services.

