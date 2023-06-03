Evolution Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Bank of America makes up about 0.9% of Evolution Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,578,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,353,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

