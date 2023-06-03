EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.10. 223,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,478. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $515,562.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 29,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,023,694.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,682 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,066,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,575,000 after buying an additional 845,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $19,676,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 592.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 546,369 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $10,346,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $7,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

