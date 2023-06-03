Everscale Price Up 45.5% Over Last Week (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, Everscale has traded 45.5% higher against the US dollar. Everscale has a market capitalization of $110.21 million and approximately $33.96 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everscale coin can now be bought for about $0.0615 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Everscale

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,084,004,594 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

