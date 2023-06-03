ETHPoW Price Down 5.8% This Week (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. ETHPoW has a total market capitalization of $207.58 million and $5.75 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ETHPoW has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One ETHPoW coin can now be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00007117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ETHPoW Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 1.92729843 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $6,226,879.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

