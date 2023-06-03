Ethereum Hits Market Cap of $227.37 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $1,890.98 or 0.06962853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $227.37 billion and $3.94 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00053380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00039227 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,236,712 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.