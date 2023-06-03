Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

ETRN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a market perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:ETRN opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.91. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,692,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 71,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,243,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 836,878 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 57.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Further Reading

