EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.33.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on EQT AB (publ) from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

EQT AB (publ) Price Performance

EQT AB (publ) stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. EQT AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76.

EQT AB (publ) Company Profile

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden with additional offices in Europe, North America and APAC.

