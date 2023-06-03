Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.49

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and traded as low as $5.49. Enterprise Diversified shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.
Enterprise Diversified Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.
About Enterprise Diversified
Enterprise Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Internet, asset management, real estate, and other businesses in the United States and Canada. The company operates four segments: Asset Management Operations, Real Estate Operations, Internet Operations, and Other Operations.
