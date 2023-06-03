Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 55,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 165,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Entera Bio by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Entera Bio by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.
