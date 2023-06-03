Energi (NRG) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0693 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $128,901.31 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00053264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00038990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017558 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,235,435 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.