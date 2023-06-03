Enegra (EGX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.99 Million (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for approximately $193.80 or 0.00712031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $16.47 billion and $1.99 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 193.44559162 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,991,125.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

